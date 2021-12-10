'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want to Know if Lisa Plans to Try and Win SojaBoy Back

"I swear I have never been so happy," Kim says in a clip released on YouTube. "He has completely changed my life."

She later admits that "it's the craziest thing" to see herself in love with a rapper like SojaBoy. But Kim seems ready for the challenge of "keeping up" with SojaBoy. And the way SojaBoy sings to her in the clip makes it seem like he's ready to be with her too.