'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want to Know if Lisa Plans to Try and Win SojaBoy Back

'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want to Know if Lisa Plans to Try and Win SojaBoy BackBy Chrissy Bobic
Dec. 10 2021, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Fans of 90 Day Fiancé originally met Lisa Hamme (who fans lovingly call "Baby Girl Lisa'' thanks to SojaBoy) and Usman Umar, also known as SojaBoy, in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. But months after the season was over, in December 2020, SojaBoy and Lisa announced their split. Now that SojaBoy is back for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days without Lisa in tow, fans want to know where she is.
The cliffnotes are that the pair got divorced despite their marriage airing during their initial season in the franchise. And if you know anything about 90 Day Fiancé shows, you know how there can be a slow burn for some couples. As in, it takes at least a season for some to even agree to get married at all. But apparently Lisa and SojaBoy's expedited marriage was their undoing.
SojaBoy returns to the franchise with '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 5.
There are a handful of new couples in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. But somehow, SojaBoy slipped through the cracks with his new girlfriend, Kim. She's 18 years older than him and she's from the United States, so she already has a couple of things in common with Lisa. But, Kim says in a sneak peek ahead of the Season 5 premiere, this is the real deal.
"I swear I have never been so happy," Kim says in a clip released on YouTube. "He has completely changed my life."
She later admits that "it's the craziest thing" to see herself in love with a rapper like SojaBoy. But Kim seems ready for the challenge of "keeping up" with SojaBoy. And the way SojaBoy sings to her in the clip makes it seem like he's ready to be with her too.
Kim and SojaBoy actually met on social media following his success on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 and his success as a rapper in real life. They started off as friends and they messaged each other once or twice per week. But after they built that foundation, their friendship turned into something more.
Is Lisa also in '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 5?
It doesn't look like Lisa is in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. And as much as she might have loved SojaBoy when he nicknamed her Baby Girl Lisa and penned a song for her, she too moved on. In May 2021, Lisa revealed to In Touch that she married a childhood friend shortly after she was served divorce papers from SojaBoy.
Lisa's wedding was quiet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but, she told In Touch, "It was absolutely stunning."
"After we got married, [we] changed clothes, grabbed our bags, and we were out of here," Lisa said. She added that they honeymooned in the Pocono Mountains.
It's safe to say that Lisa and SojaBoy have both completely moved on.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.