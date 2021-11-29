What Is '90 Day Fiancé' Star Chantel Everett's Real Name? Fans Want to Know

They were introduced to each other by a Spanish teacher, and from there, they totally hit it off. She took frequent trips to spend time with him, and during one of those visits, he popped the question of marriage. Chantel spent a lot of time worried that her family would judge the relationship assuming he was trying to go after a green card to become a U.S. citizen. Because of this, she lied to her parents by telling them he was a student on a travel visa.

Despite many explosive fights, typically about money, they still ended up tying the knot and moving in together in her hometown. These days, they even have their own spinoff series called The Family Chantel, which premiered in 2019 on TLC. Interestingly enough, Chantel's name has recently been in question. Here’s what you should know.