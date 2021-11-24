'90 Day Fiancé's' Juliana Custodio Announces Her Pregnancy One Month After Michael Jessen Split

After her split with Michael, Juliana moved back to Europe to pursue her modeling career and found love along the way. While not much is known about Juliana’s new boyfriend, Ben Obscura’s Instagram suggests that he’s a big shot in the art industry.

News of Juliana’s pregnancy came by way of Ben’s Instagram in a post that was captioned, “Baby on the way! A new adventure is about to begin! We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family!”