Michael Jessen, Wife Juliana, and Ex-Wife Sarah Are Still Close

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé offered a glimpse into Michael Jessen's relationship with Juliana Custodio — a Goiânia-born model he first met at a yacht party in Croatia.

It was love at first sight, and after a few years of dating, the stars tied the knot at a cozy backyard wedding ceremony held in Greenwich, Conn., on Oct. 12, 2019. But, what does Michael's ex-wife, Sarah, have to say about the developments? Does she get along with Juliana at all?