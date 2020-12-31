Michael Jessen, Wife Juliana, and Ex-Wife Sarah Are Still Close

Michael Jessen, Wife Juliana, and Ex-Wife Sarah Are Still CloseBy Leila Kozma
Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé offered a glimpse into Michael Jessen's relationship with Juliana Custodio — a Goiânia-born model he first met at a yacht party in Croatia.
It was love at first sight, and after a few years of dating, the stars tied the knot at a cozy backyard wedding ceremony held in Greenwich, Conn., on Oct. 12, 2019. But, what does Michael's ex-wife, Sarah, have to say about the developments? Does she get along with Juliana at all?
'90 Day Fiancé' star Michael Jessen is on good terms with his ex-wife, Sarah.
"In Brazil, when people divorce, they don't talk to each other ... It's very unusual," Juliana remarked during a confessional on a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé.
Although her initiation to the Jessen family may have come with a few obstacles — like the allegations holding that Juliana is merely spending time with Michael because of his money — she found her place in the end.
As a previous episode of the show, titled "Choose Me," revealed, Juliana and Sarah started bonding eventually — and they even ended up going to a wedding dress fitting together.
In one scene of the episode, Juliana walked out of the changing room in her beautiful wedding gown, only for Sarah to rush up to her to give a firm hug and shower her with compliments.
The episode titled "I Do and I Don't Know" captured Michael and Juliana's wedding day. As to the person officiating the wedding? It was Sarah. Talk about sisterly support.
Michael, Juliana, Sarah, and her new hubby, Sean, even decided to quarantine together.
In the spring of 2020, Michael and Juliana made headlines by announcing that they have decided to quarantine together with Sarah and her new husband, a hip hop artist named Sean Naso.
Although the couples plunged themselves into the new adventure with a positive mindset, they did admit on a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined that they experienced a few drawbacks.
As an episode titled "It's All Relative" revealed, Juliana felt under pressure to keep the household clean and tidy at all costs, but not everyone shared her ambitions.
In the episode, she did her best to clean up after Sarah's hubby, Sean — which some viewers described as unfair when the episode aired on May 31, 2020.
Michael's ex-wife, Sarah, was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2020.
As Michael explained in a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2020 — and she had to undergo surgery several times.
"We're hoping no chemotherapy but with radiation therapy, she should be OK. And with the craziness of what's going on, she's maintaining good perspective. She's doing OK," Michael told the outlet in April 2020.
It's understood that Sarah received radiation therapy as well. Her current health condition is unknown, but judging by her latest Instagram activities, she is doing well.
