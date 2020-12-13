Juan Dixon Was Cheating on Ex-Wife and Current Partner Robyn for Years

He and Robyn Dixon got divorced in 2012, only to rekindle the old flames a few years later. So, what led Juan to cheat on her?

"I think Robyn eventually put a wall up and then just didn't give what I felt like I needed from [marriage], so therefore I got it elsewhere," Juan Dixon confessed in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac .

Juan Dixon openly admitted to cheating on Robyn Dixon in a recent episode of 'RHOP.'

As Juan revealed in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, he started cheating on Robyn in an attempt to combat the overwhelming sense of loneliness he experienced while pursuing a career as an NBA player.

Source: Bravo

"I filed [for divorce] ... It's the hardest thing I've ever done in life. To raise two kids, [...] less than two years apart, by myself pretty much, because Juan was in the NBA. He was constantly traveling. I'm changing diapers, [...] I'm not getting sleep, and I'm walking around like a zombie, like, I don't have time to even give two s---- about what he was doing," Robyn admitted in a previous episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Juan started pursuing a serious relationship with a woman named Cris Sanchez in 2009, only a few months before he was infamously waived from the Atlanta Hawks. He and Robyn got divorced in 2012. He described Cris as "the love of his life" in an interview with The Diamondback in August 2016.

Source: Bravo

The year 2009 marked a turbulent period in Juan's career as a professional basketball player. In September 2009, Juan signed with the Atlanta Hawks. He left the team before the season kicked off, and by November 2009, he was playing for Aris Thessaloniki F.C. Everyday life at the team was anything like the NBA player was accustomed to. Minimal security and a difference in opinion with the coach led Juan with little choice but to leave — but his time in Greece came back haunting him shortly afterward.

Sometime around January 2010, Juan signed with the Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga. "Everything was perfect in Spain," Cris told The Diamondback. Juan stayed on the team for one month. In February 2010, he got suspended after a test he had taken while still at the Aris Thessaloniki F.C. came back positive. It proved that he was taking a steroid, Nandrolone, at the time. He and Cris moved to Turkey in 2011, but they struggled to make a home there as well.

Source: Bravo

In 2012, Juan and Robyn got divorced. Unfortunately, there's little information available on how long he continued dating Cris.

It's understood that she decided to travel to Europe with Juan only months after they first met. "You would think that because he is Juan Dixon, he has a lot of support and people, which he does, [...] But on the same token, he is a loner. I wasn't going to leave him by himself," Cris told The Diamondback in 2016.