Meet 'RHOP' Star Robyn Dixon's Parents, Gladys and Guy Bragg

It's relatively well-known among RHOP fans that Juan lost his folks when he was still a teenager — and that Robyn and her parents were among the people who supported him the most throughout this tumultuous period in his life.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband and current fiancé, Juan, started out as childhood sweethearts — and they were brought even closer by the traumas the star-status basketball player had to suffer at a young age.

So, what's there to know about Robyn Dixon's parents?

As Robyn explained in a 2016 interview with Vice, her parents have been together for decades.

"When I met him, it was shocking to me that somebody my age had already experienced so much. My father is a dentist and my mother is a business owner and college professor, and they've been married for 43 years; my life was completely different. I was so touched by his experiences," Robyn told Vice.

Gladys (aka Gigi) is a businesswoman and former college professor, while Guy is a retired dentist, jazz musician, and the co-founder of the Sterling Silver Jazz Quintet. The couple also appeared on The Real Housewives of Potomac on dozens of occasions throughout the past few seasons of the show. Gladys starred in at least 20 episodes thus far, while Guy featured in around 11.

"It was so special getting to see my parents on last night’s #RHOP episode, especially since COVID has totally shut down all of our usual family visits and outings" Robyn captioned an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. As Robyn revealed later on in the post, her dad, Guy Doc, started to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time jazz musician after retiring from his job as a dentist a while ago.

"I just want to give a special shout out to my Dad @guydocbragg, who after retiring as a dentist years ago, pursued his true love - jazz music. In 2010, my dad’s jazz group Sterling Silver recorded an album, "Never Too Late," featuring a number of original songs written and composed by my dad (he plays the piano)," Robyn added.

Guy often posts on Instagram about his latest gigs and concerts with his band, the Sterling Silver Jazz Quintet. In the past, they performed at church fundraisers and events like the 2019 Annual Unity Breakfast organized by the Maryland Black Caucus Foundation. As Robyn's Instagram post reveals, the Sterling Silver Jazz Quintet recorded one of their first albums, titled "Never Too Late," in 2010.

Gladys is a prominent businesswoman and the owner of a company providing speciality printing and marketing services. According to her LinkedIn profile, she served as a faculty member of the Morgan State University between 1979 and 1990. On Instagram, she frequently posts updates about her social engagements, and she also shares posts capturing family get-togethers.