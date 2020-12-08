Hosanna's Baby Has Made 'Welcome to Plathvillle's' Kim and Barry Grandparents

Those who have been tuning into Welcome to Plathville have been captivated by the unusual family from Georgia. Fans have watched as Kim and Barry Plath's adult children have rebelled against their highly-sheltered upbringing and are finally experiencing the real world outside of their secluded bubble. Well, most of them, anyway.

Because although their eldest daughter Hosanna Plath doesn't appear on the TLC series, she still seems to be on good terms with her parents. And she recently had a baby!