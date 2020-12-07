Jennifer Lopez's Parents Have a Lot To Do With Her Insane Level of Success

Jennifer Lopez's Parents Have a Lot To Do With Her Insane Level of SuccessBy Allison Cacich
For nearly three decades, the ups and downs of Jennifer Lopez’s personal life have made headlines, including heartbreak in the form of a called off engagement (we’re looking at you, Ben Affleck) and multiple divorces.
But throughout the years, two relationships of J.Lo’s that’ve been criminally underreported are the tight bonds she shares with her mother and father, Guadalupe Rodríguez and David Lopez. Despite reaching catastrophic levels of fame (she’s currently worth an estimated $400 million), the 51-year-old has never lost sight of what truly matters: family.
Jennifer Lopez's mother and father were instrumental in her success.
The Bronx-born triple threat previously revealed that her impressive work ethic comes from her parents. "My dad worked nights, and I was aware of how much he was doing for us. My mom was a Tupperware lady and also worked at the school," she explained in a 2013 interview with W magazine.
"I always felt that I couldn’t let them down. And I had a natural discipline from early on," she noted. "I was always training for something."
Guadalupe and David encouraged Jennifer and her two sisters, Leslie and Lynda, to pursue the arts in an effort to keep them out of trouble. The girls saw first hand what hard work can accomplish when their parents saved up enough money to move the family of five out of a small apartment and into a two-story house.
J.Lo also credits her mom for inspiring her love of music and dance. "People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves," the World of Dance executive producer wrote underneath a video of Guadalupe rocking out at her Las Vegas residency, "All I Have," in 2019.
"For as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing, and lighting up every room she was in,” J.Lo gushed. "She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age."
In a separate Instagram post addressed directly to her mom, the "On the Floor" singer added, "You make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you."
Jennifer Lopez attempted to buy a stake in her father's favorite baseball team.
Though her mom and dad divorced in 1999, the Hustlers actress has remained close to both of her parents. Driven by her father’s love of the New York Mets, she even tried to become a co-owner of the MLB team earlier this year.
"I feel like he's always been proud [of me], since I was like running track when I was nine or 10 years old," J.Lo said of David in 2016. And as her star rose to new heights, he continued to serve as an unwavering pillar of support.
"He really thinks about what I go through," she told Hoda Kotb on The Today Show. "He said to me one time, he goes, 'I just want you to know of all the people in the world, there's one person who just loves you and doesn't want anything from you. You have that in your life.'"
We could all use a parent like that.