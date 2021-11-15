Robyn and Juan Dixon Started to Plan Their Wedding a While Ago — What's Next for the Couple?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 15 2021, Published 9:51 a.m. ET
Since rekindling the old flames in 2019, Juan and Robyn Dixon have been busy planning their dream destination wedding while also trying to get their family life back on track.
They made positive advancements, but some The Real Housewives of Potomac fans are feeling skeptical about their relationship. Season 6, "Reunion Part 2," gave the critics more fodder. So, are Juan and Robyn from RHOP still together? What's next for the duo?
Juan and Robyn Dixon are still together. Here's why a few 'RHOP' fans are feeling skeptical of their relationship.
Juan and Robyn split up in 2012. The late 2000s and early 2010s marked a stressful period for Juan. After leaving Washington Wizards in 2009, Juan signed with Atlanta Hawks in September 2009, only to leave the team in October 2009.
He went on to sign with European basketball teams like the Aris Thessaloniki and the Unicaja Málaga, but his career was ultimately cut short because of a steroid scandal in 2011. He then started dating a woman named Cris Sanchez circa 2009 while he was still with Robyn.
Juan and Robyn got back together after his return to the U.S. They officially rekindled the old flames in 2019, with Juan popping the question for the second time in December 2019.
Season 6 of RHOP sheds light on the latest challenges Juan and Robyn have had to face, including Robyn's battle with losing motivation and Juan's failures to find incentive and play a more proactive role as a partner and the father of two sons, Corey and Carter.
"Reunion Part 1" and "Reunion Part 2" gave fans some food for thought. A few fans criticized Robyn for her lack of willingness to read the (supposed) signs.
"Juan leaving when Robyn brought up how he neglected her ... Robyn, read the signs. The man doesn't want you. He doesn't love you!" tweeted @Mihrimah_FS.
Juan and Robyn Dixon's plans for a destination wedding got scrapped in 2020.
Juan and Robyn were originally eyeing March 2020 as the ideal time to walk down the aisle for the second time. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their plans. Juan and Robyn have yet to tie the knot.
Juan and Robyn Dixon also talked about the prospect of expanding the family in Season 6 of 'RHOP.'
In an earlier episode of Season 6 of RHOP, Juan briefly broached the topic of trying for another baby. He touched on the plans in a conversation intended to get Robyn to change her daily routine.
"You don't wake up. Ever. You sleep in till 10 a.m. And then you order them [Chick-fil-A] ... You want to hear your routine. Sometimes you don't get your day started until 2 p.m. That's crazy. That's ridiculous. I don't like that at all. ... That's a turn-off," he told Robyn, per The Sun. "Sleeping in at 10 a.m. I have my two guys, but that little girl would have been a cherry on top. We should have done that a long time ago."
Juan and Robyn have yet to announce further developments on the baby front.
"Reunion Part 3" of RHOP airs on Nov. 21, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.