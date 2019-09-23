Is 'RHOP' Ashley Darby Fired From the Series? "Don't Believe Everything You Read," Says Co-Star

Are fans about to say goodbye to a housewife? According to Media Take Out , Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby has been fired from the show. The outlet reported that the reality star’s contract was not renewed for Season 5. So, what happened?

The report states that Ashley and her husband Michael were fired from the Bravo series after he was accused of “grabbing and groping” a cameraman’s butt last September. However, the sexual assault charges were dropped just one month later. “They were baseless. There were a number of alleged witnesses who said it did not happen,” Michael’s attorney Mike Rowan said in a statement to People.

Source: Getty

The charges brought against the Bravo star’s husband was reportedly not the only factor that went into the decision to fire the housewife. “Ashley made a lot of comments, that suggested she didn't want to be here. So we cut her loose," a source told MTO. Additionally, the network is reportedly looking for new housewives to replace Ashley’s spot on the show. Since news broke of Ashley reportedly being cut from the hit series, a few RHOP stars spoke out out the rumors.

So, was Ashley Darby really fired from RHOP? Following the report, RHOP star Candiace Dillard-Basset seemingly subtweeted about the report, writing, “Don’t believe everything you read, folks. Lol.”

The Black Socialites posted an Instagram caption, stating, "That is a LIE! Ashley is FILMING right now and still has her flute in hand. Nice try.” The 31-year-old commented below, seemingly confirming the report is fake news, writing, “You’re a real one.” It looks like fans may have to wait a little longer to find out the truth.

Source: Bravo

Rumors of Ashley Darby’s husband’s sexuality were a center storyline in Season 4. This season, Ashley and her husband have been battling rumors regarding his sexuality. Besides the assault charges, cast member Robyn Dixon reportedly overheard Michael tell another man at a party, “Yeah, I would suck his d--k.” She claimed that he was referring to another co-star’s husband when he made this comment. Though she refused to reveal his identity.

After the women confronted Ashley, the RHOP star did not want to hear it. "If these women are going to keep saying these things about me and bashing me like this, I don’t really want you hanging around them," she said, quoting her husband. "I don’t want them in our lives."

In the upcoming two-part reunion special, Michael and Ashley will address the sexuality rumors. The show’s episode description also states: “Robyn reveals whose "bleep" Michael wanted to "bleep" that night at L2." Basically, be prepared for a showdown!

Source: Instagram

Whether or not the former restaurant owner has been fired from the show is still not confirmed, but we do know for certain that the RHOP star has recently taken on a new role in her life — being a mom. In July, Ashley and Michael welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dean.