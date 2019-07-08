'RHOP' Star Gizelle Claims Ashley Darby Is in "Denial" Regarding Husband's Sexuality

Michael and Ashley Darby finally closed the doors on their Arlington, Va. restaurant, OZ after four years in business on June 30. Fans have watched The Real Housewives of Potomac couple argue over the running of their establishment for numerous seasons, even briefly separating because of their tumultuous relationship.

The Bravo stars split for six months in between Season 2 and 3 of their popular reality series, which reportedly stemmed from their joint business venture with OZ. During the 2017 reunion special, Ashley revealed they were separated, but hoped they would get back together.

Source: Instagram

“We’re taking the time to evaluate exactly what we expect from our relationship and if both of us can give each other what we need,” she said at the time . “We still really care about each other, so the foundation is there. It’s just a matter of repairing some of the faults in the foundation.” Eventually, the married pair reunited; however, their relationship has since been surrounded by controversy. So, are RHOP stars Ashley and Michael still together?

Yes, the pair are still together. RHOP star Ashley backs husband Michael after rumors questioning his sexuality surface. Last September, Michael was charged with sexually assaulting a cameraman after allegedly “grabbing and groping” his butt during filming of the Bravo show.

One month later, all charges against the reality star were dropped. “They were baseless. There were a number of alleged witnesses who said it did not happen,” Michael’s attorney Mike Rowan said in a statement to People .

Source: Bravo

The controversy surrounding the couple has not halted. This season, Ashley was at the center of a heated argument with fellow cast member Robyn Dixon after she reportedly heard Michael tell another man at a party, “Yeah, I would suck his d--k.” Robyn also claimed that the man who Ashley’s husband was referring to was one of the other women’s significant others. However, she will not reveal his identity.

When the ladies confronted Ashley about what they overheard, she was quick to back her husband. "'If these women are going to keep saying these things about me and bashing me like this, I don’t really want you hanging around them,'" she said, quoting her husband. "'I don’t want them in our lives.'"

Gizelle Bryant replied: “Forget whether or not Michael wants to suck a penis.” She continued to explain to her costar that she was just trying to look out for her best interests and would not want her to “go through anything negative.” Gizelle later confided to cameras in the confessional that Ashley had a classic case of "denial." Yikes!

Source: Instagram

Pregnant RHOP star Ashley Darby welcomes a son. Congrats! Ashley announced on Sunday that she and Michael welcomed a baby boy into their family. “I never thought this day would come. When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks,” she wrote on Instagram.