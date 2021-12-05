Two and a Half Decades Separate the Oldest and Youngest ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Stars

Two and a Half Decades Separate the Oldest and Youngest ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ StarsBy Dan Clarendon
Dec. 5 2021, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
The RHOP cast’s ages don’t make them the oldest active stars of the Real Housewives franchise: That title belongs to 65-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, Screen Rant reports.
But the women of The Real Housewives of Potomac do run the gamut from baby boomers to Gen X to millennials! Thanks to Famous Birthdays, we know the date of birth for each Potomac Housewife—and the celebs who celebrate birthdays on the same day!
Karen Huger is 58.
The oldest Housewife of the bunch—no shade!—is Karen Huger, one of the show’s original cast members. This “Grand Dame of the Potomac” has made a name for her with her successful fragrance and wig lines.
Karen was born on May 3, 1963, and shares a birthday with late singer James Brown, The Wonder Years star Dulé Hill, and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash.
Gizelle Bryant is 51.
Another O.G. star of RHOP, Gizelle Bryant is a philanthropist, a cosmetics entrepreneur, and now a published author, with her novel My Word hitting bookshelves in 2019.
Gizelle was born on Sept. 9, 1970, and shares a birthday with comedian Adam Sandler, singer Michael Bublé, and The Undoing star Hugh Grant.
Robyn Dixon is 42.
Original RHOP Housewife Robyn Dixon is a full-time mom who somehow ekes out time to be a real estate investor and a fashion accessory mogul as well.
Robyn was born on March 31, 1979, and shares a birthday with reality star Kourtney Kardashian, comedian Kevin Hart, Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt, and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine.
Ashley Darby is 33.
The youngest of the original RHOP stars, Ashley Darby is a former Miss District of Columbia who went on to become a certified yoga instructor and a philanthropist.
Ashley was born on June 8, 1988, and shares a birthday with rapper Kanye West, late comedian Joan Rivers, and TV host Maria Menounos.
Candiace Dillard Bassett is 34.
A RHOP Housewife since Season 3, Candiace Dillard Bassett has beauty-pageant roots, too: She was crowned Miss United States in 2013. The Atlanta native also worked in the White House Offices of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, too, and she became a recording artist with her R&B single “I See You.”
Candiace was born on Dec. 14, 1986, and shares a birthday with High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens, rapper Offset, and singer Tori Kelly.
Wendy Osefo is 37.
The fifth season of the Bravo reality show saw Wendy Osefo join the cast. Bravo touts that this Maryland native is an award-winning Nigerian-American television personality and the founder and CEO of the 1954 Equity Project, LLC.
Wendy was born on May 21, 1984, and shares a birthday with late rapper Biggie Smalls, Olympic diver Tom Daley, musician Gotye, actor Mr. T, and Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.
Mia Thornton is 37.
The newest RHOP Housewife, Mia Thornton joined the show for its sixth season. She earned a degree in neuromuscular massage therapy and owned Massage Envy spas before developing the Joint Chiropractic franchise with husband Gordon.
Mia was born on November 25, 1984, and shares a birthday with On My Block actor Diego Tonoco, Dead Like Me star Christina Applegate, Dancing With the Starsjudge Bruno Tonioli, and TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager.