Two and a Half Decades Separate the Oldest and Youngest ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Stars

The oldest Housewife of the bunch—no shade!—is Karen Huger, one of the show’s original cast members. This “Grand Dame of the Potomac” has made a name for her with her successful fragrance and wig lines.

Karen was born on May 3, 1963, and shares a birthday with late singer James Brown, The Wonder Years star Dulé Hill, and Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash.