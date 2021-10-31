'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Says Her Hubby, Michael, Used to Own the Watergate Hotel

Located just a stone's throw away from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Lincoln Memorial, the Watergate Hotel continues to attract members of the global elite and tourists eager to explore the rich cultural life in Washington D.C. The infamous venue changed owners several times since it opened in the 1960s. As Ashley Darby , the star of The Real Housewives of Potomac , let slip in a recent episode, her hubby, Michael Darby , is among the former owners. Is this true?

As Ashley Darby teased on 'RHOP,' her hubby, Michael Darby, used to own the Watergate Hotel.

Born in Melbourne in 1959, Michael attended the University of Melbourne before forging a successful career as a property developer, restaurateur, and politician. Michael and Ashley have been married for over seven years now. They have been a part of RHOP since its inception, and it's safe to say that their storylines have been anything but stale. So, did Michael once own the Watergate Hotel?

In Season 6, Episode 16 of RHOP, Ashley surprises Michael with an impromptu luxury hotel stay. In an unexpected scene, she touches on a frequently overlooked segment from Michael's past, mentioning his involvement with the Watergate Hotel. "I wasn't sure how you would feel about the Watergate knowing that you previously owned it," she tells Michael as they stroll down the expansive balcony.

In a confessional, Ashley briefly revisited the topic, mentioning that Michael once owned the property. "The beautiful Watergate Hotel is an iconic place in D.C," she said. "It's famous in history, and Michael used to own it."

Designed by Italian architect Luigi Moretti, the Watergate Hotel became a hubbub of political and business activity immediately after its opening in the spring of 1967. Residents who once lived at the Watergate complex — of which the Watergate Hotel is a part of — include Monica Lewinsky, per Vice. The Watergate Hotel shut its doors in 2007, only to welcome the members of the general public and the crème de la crème once again in 2016, following a six-year renovation process.

According to the official website, the Watergate Hotel changed owners several times between the mid-1980s and 2007. It's uncertain (if) and when Michael came on board.