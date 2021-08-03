'Real Housewives of Potomac's' Michael Darby Is Putting the Cheating Rumors to Bed

Another day, another cheating scandal to dissect. If you’re an avid viewer of The Real Housewives of Potomac , you likely know that cheating allegations have been running rampant in this group for quite some time. From Karen “The Grand Dame” Huger cheating on Ray Huger to Monique Samuels stepping out on Chris Samuels, the allegations never stop. Now, Michael Darby — husband of Ashley Darby — has found himself in the middle of infidelity rumors for the second time.

While Ashley and Michael have had their ups and downs in their marriage, viewers never had the feeling that Michael would ever step out on Ashley. But, once receipts came to light on social media, viewers have been looking at Michael differently. So, the businessman has decided to put all the cheating rumors to bed. Read on to get the tea.

Michael Darby was accused of cheating on Ashley Darby after a picture of him with another woman surfaced.

As the saying goes, a picture tells a thousand words. But, in some cases, a picture is nothing more than a picture. And that’s the tune Michael is singing these days.

Michael recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live as the show’s bartender as Ashley spoke with Andy Cohen. And it wasn’t long before Michael was questioned by Andy.

During a game of “Lovey Dovey Darby,” Andy questioned both Ashley and Michael about their marriage to see if their answers would match. And of course, Andy gave him the opportunity to address the photos of Michael and a woman together.

“There were photos that surfaced this week of you at a bar speaking to a blond woman and everyone just assumed the worst,” Andy says to Michael. "So, please take the floor and clear the air.”

