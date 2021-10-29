'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Shares a Close Bond with Her Mom, Sheila Matthews

As one of the original cast members on The Real Housewives of Potomac , Ashley Boalch Darby hasn't held much back from the viewers when it comes to her personal life. Since the Bravo reality series premiered in 2016, Ashley has shown the ups and downs in her marriage to Michael Darby — from their stint as the owners of the Oz restaurant, to their brief separation, to their reconciliation and subsequent decision to welcome two sons together.

Over the years, Sheila has regularly appeared on RHOP , and fans have gotten to know more about her and her connection to the Darbys. Though Sheila hasn't always gotten along with her son-in-law, it's clear that she's always been an important figure in Ashley's life.

Outside of her marriage, the "Coffee & Love" singer has shown her journey to attempt to forge some sort of a relationship with her dad, and she's also highlighted her close connection to her mother, Sheila Matthews.

Who is Ashley Darby's mother, Sheila Matthews?

The 55-year-old raised Ashley in Silver Spring, Maryland. Ashley started working at the age of 14 so she could help Sheila out financially. According to Ashley's Bravo bio, she "grew up juggling multiple jobs to help support her single mom and younger siblings." The bio also notes that Ashley attended the University of Maryland so she could stay close to her family. She also worked as a bartender during that time to help support herself and her loved ones.

While she was bartending during her undergraduate years, Ashley was scouted by the Miss District of Columbia Pageant. She went on to compete in the pageant, and she won the title in 2011. She met her husband, Michael, shortly thereafter. A few years after the two wed, Ashley became a cast member on RHOP. Sheila has appeared alongside her daughter on the program periodically ever since.

While viewers have gotten to see tender moments between the mother and daughter, the two have also gotten into disagreements about Michael's past indiscretion, and about Sheila's relationship with her own partner.

Though Ashley and Sheila have had their differences on the show, the reality star frequently gushes about her mom on Instagram. On Sheila's birthday in July 2021, Ashley referred to her mom as a "queen" on Instagram. "You are my QUEEN and my queen is YOU! Endlessly thankful for all that you do for all of us. Your heart is pure gold and your smile is pure joy," the yoga instructor wrote.

In October 2021, Ashley shared a carousel of photos with Sheila, and she referred to her mom as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). "My literal day 1, who continues to hold me down and boost me up," the mother of two wrote in her caption. "I love you mom, thank you for being the GOAT."