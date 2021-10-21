'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Dr. Wendy Osefo Denies Single-Shaming Gizelle Bryant

On The Real Housewives of Potomac , the reads are plentiful, the shade is the size of a forest tree, and the drama only continues to heighten. Throughout Season 6, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant have been at odds for a few reasons and things have only continued to intensify.

In case you’ve been MIA, Gizelle is known to share her opinions about the cast's relationships on the show. And while her opinions are sometimes innocent, there have been instances where viewers and the cast alike have pushed back. So, after discussing Wendy and Eddie’s cheating rumors and sharing her take on Wendy’s new appearance, the professor clapped back with an epic read that stabbed at Gizelle's relationship status. Now, viewers are wondering if Wendy is single-shaming Gizelle. Read on for more insight.

Wendy claims that she’s not single-shaming Gizelle, but rather putting her in check for speaking on something that she doesn’t have.

Throughout Season 6, Gizelle openly discussed the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors four times to several cast members — all without speaking to Wendy. However, after Wendy and Ashley Darby had a chat on a cast trip, the political analyst took it upon herself to warn Gizelle about speaking on the cheating rumors and her husband.

Wendy also went on to say that Gizelle is “miserable” and “doesn’t have a relationship that holds water.” Yikes! And in a lengthy read, Wendy went on to call Gizelle weak and poke at the fact that she's single. Wendy, who appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, was put in the hot seat about taking digs at Gizelle's relationship status by host Andy Cohen.

“Wendy, do you think you're single-shaming when you constantly bring up the fact that Gizelle is single as if that’s the end-all-be-all? Why is being unmarried considered an insult when you reference Robyn and Gizelle?” Andy asked Wendy.

“Let’s be very clear, no one talks about relationships except for the fact that Gizelle constantly attacks our husbands,” Wendy said. “So when you attack our husbands, we return serve by saying, ‘How can you attack us when we have no one in your life to even attack?!’ So that’s why she is Gizelle 'Lacks' Bryant, because you can’t attack somebody if you lack that thing that you’re attacking another person over.” Whew! Wendy also went on to praise her mother who she says raised her as a single mom, and added that “there’s no shaming here.”