'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Dr. Wendy Osefo Denies Single-Shaming Gizelle Bryant

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Dr. Wendy Osefo Denies Single-Shaming Gizelle BryantBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 21 2021, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
On The Real Housewives of Potomac, the reads are plentiful, the shade is the size of a forest tree, and the drama only continues to heighten. Throughout Season 6, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant have been at odds for a few reasons and things have only continued to intensify.
In case you’ve been MIA, Gizelle is known to share her opinions about the cast's relationships on the show. And while her opinions are sometimes innocent, there have been instances where viewers and the cast alike have pushed back. So, after discussing Wendy and Eddie’s cheating rumors and sharing her take on Wendy’s new appearance, the professor clapped back with an epic read that stabbed at Gizelle's relationship status. Now, viewers are wondering if Wendy is single-shaming Gizelle. Read on for more insight.
Wendy claims that she’s not single-shaming Gizelle, but rather putting her in check for speaking on something that she doesn’t have.
Throughout Season 6, Gizelle openly discussed the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors four times to several cast members — all without speaking to Wendy. However, after Wendy and Ashley Darby had a chat on a cast trip, the political analyst took it upon herself to warn Gizelle about speaking on the cheating rumors and her husband.
Wendy also went on to say that Gizelle is “miserable” and “doesn’t have a relationship that holds water.” Yikes! And in a lengthy read, Wendy went on to call Gizelle weak and poke at the fact that she's single.
Wendy, who appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, was put in the hot seat about taking digs at Gizelle's relationship status by host Andy Cohen.
“Wendy, do you think you're single-shaming when you constantly bring up the fact that Gizelle is single as if that’s the end-all-be-all? Why is being unmarried considered an insult when you reference Robyn and Gizelle?” Andy asked Wendy.
“Let’s be very clear, no one talks about relationships except for the fact that Gizelle constantly attacks our husbands,” Wendy said. “So when you attack our husbands, we return serve by saying, ‘How can you attack us when we have no one in your life to even attack?!’ So that’s why she is Gizelle 'Lacks' Bryant, because you can’t attack somebody if you lack that thing that you’re attacking another person over.” Whew!
Wendy also went on to praise her mother who she says raised her as a single mom, and added that “there’s no shaming here.”
‘RHOP’ fans have supported Wendy since Gizelle is known to share her opinions about fellow cast’s members’ relationships unprovoked.
Although Gizelle is considered a RHOP OG, she does have a few traits that some are not too fond of. And the biggest grievance people have with Gizelle is that she always makes it a point to speak about people’s relationships.
Avid viewers of RHOP are privy to the fact that Gizelle has no qualms about sharing her opinions. In the past, she’s made rude remarks about the marriages of Karen and Ray Huger, Ashley and Michael Darby, Monique and Chris Samuels, and has even shared opinions about Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s marriage and financial status.
That said, many of us watch RHOP because we live for the mess and the hilarious shade, but we would be remiss to not call out Gizelle’s antics. There's nothing wrong with sharing your sentiments about a friend’s marriage if asked, but to do so in a way that calls your character into question is alarming.
These days, Wendy appears to have no interest in patching up her friendship with Gizelle and social media users totally understand why. It’s common practice for the ladies to squash their issues at the reunion, but we highly doubt that Wendy and Gizelle will become friends again.