'RHOP' Stars Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant's Feud Has Left Social Media Stunned

Viewers are getting into the thick of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6. As usual, the ladies are maintaining their storylines, along with throwing major shade in the process. And the latest shade comes from none other than Mrs.Wendy Osefo .

Season 6 has proven to be a trying one for the reality star. After Wendy learned that fellow cast member Gizelle Bryant has been discussing sensitive rumors about her family, she went postal. With viewers seeing how serious Wendy is taking this latest misstep, social media users have one question in mind: What is the reason for Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant's feud? Read on as we give you the lowdown.

‘RHOP’s' Gizelle Bryant discussed rumors about Wendy's husband, Eddie Osefo, allegedly cheating on the star.

A wise person once said, "Don’t write a check with your mouth that your behind can’t cash," meaning, don't talk about people if you don't want to get beat up. And we have a feeling that Wendy agrees.

On the latest episode of RHOP, Ashley Darby tells Wendy that Gizelle informed her about a fabricated article that accuses Wendy's husband, Eddie Osefo, of cheating.

Wendy immediately goes off on Ashley. “We’re not talking about it because that’s a lie. Thank you so much for trying to find this opportunity to try to attack my marriage,” Wendy tells Ashley.

Wendy goes on to share that she finds it amusing Ashley brought up this issue to her and she wonders why Gizelle doesn’t speak to her about it. The 37-year-old quickly shifts gears and decides to confront Gizelle in front of the group.

Not only does Wendy warn the entire group about talking about her husband, but she also tears into Gizelle with what many fans are calling an iconic read.

“Instead of you coming to me as a woman, you decide to talk to Ashley, so I’m putting your a-- on notice," Wendy says in the video clip via OMFGRealityTV. "Because what you’re not going to do, let’s be very clear, is you’re not going to play with my husband’s name. Don’t f--k with my family. I’m saying it to you kindly.”

Wendy continues, “Let me be very clear, f--k these motherf--king cameras.” She says, “I’m telling you very clearly, when you talk about my husband, you talk about me. It’s not about it being true, it’s about you not having any dignity to say, ‘I’m gonna come to you as a woman to have the conversation.' Don’t get your a-- whooped!”

Whew! Wendy then goes on to say Gizelle “doesn’t understand the parameters regarding people’s husbands because she doesn’t have a relationship that holds water.” And she doesn't stop there! Wendy continues her rant, adding that she sees Gizelle for everything everybody ever said she was, and that “God is paying [Gizelle's] a-- back.”

