Monique Samuels Quits ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’: “I’m Over It”

Did Monique really just quit RHOP? Yes, Monique Samuels ’ days on The Real Housewives of Potomac seem to be behind her. The entrepreneur-turned-rapper revealed in an Instagram Live video on Sunday, Dec. 27, that the show’s fifth season will be her last.

Reflecting on her reality TV career after what she called a “draining” Season 5 reunion, Monique spoke of her RHOP time in the past tense. “It was a crazy ride,” she said in the 14-minute video. “It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it."

Why did Monique quit ‘RHOP’?

In her video, Monique said that she’s leaving the show for the sake of her family. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everybody that’s been Team Monique — I love y’all, I thank y’all — but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. And for me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Source: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Much of RHOP Season 5 focused on Monique’s marriage to NFL alum Chris Samuels and the rumors that he’s not the father of their son, Chase. (The couple has two other children: son Christopher Jr. and daughter Milani.) “If my kids were to get older and, say, they watched everything, and they watched the show, and they watched all of these different things that’s happening behind the scenes, what response can I give them?” Monique said in the Instagram video. “What would satisfy that?”

The “Drag Queens” rapper also explained that she wanted to show “real Black love” instead of the stereotypical Black relationship often seen on television. “Unfortunately, this season, I played right into that stereotype,” she said. “I was working overtime to really check myself because that is the opposite of what I want to display on a TV show and in real life, most importantly. I’m always going to be a great example of a role model for my kids, and you have to know when enough is enough.”