Monique Samuels Addresses Her Exit From 'Real Housewives of Potomac'

"I'm not going anywhere," Monique told Distractify confidently in September, making it clear that, while she's not proud of her fall out with Candiace, it wouldn't drive her from the show.

"I can confirm that I am here to stay unless Bravo asks me to leave, which they haven't, so I'm here."

Clearly, a lot changed for Monique after she made that statement.

While her huge on-screen fight with Candiace seemingly wasn't enough to make her want to leave the show, she said her eventual departure would be completely dependent on her family.