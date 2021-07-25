'RHOP' Star Dr. Wendy Osefo's Onyi Candles "Evoke a Different Type of Emotion" (EXCLUSIVE)

In her sophomore season of the hit Bravo show, Wendy is making it clear that she's living for herself again. The Johns Hopkins professor showed off her plastic surgery "tweaks" on the Season 6 premiere, and she opened up about her desire to expand her business ventures with a home essentials line.

When viewers first met Dr. Wendy Osefo in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac , she had just given birth to her third child, Kamrynn Osefo, and she made it known to her co-stars that she had four degrees.

Though Wendy was initially worried about how her loved ones would react, they were all in support of the idea. Wendy opened up exclusively to Distractify about her inspiration for her scents, and why the pandemic sparked her interest in expanding into home essentials.

In the episode "Sing Sing for Your Supper," the mom of three revealed her Onyi candle collection to her family members, including her mother, Susan Okuzu.

Wendy Osefo is expanding her empire with her Onyi candles and her upcoming book.

As RHOP fans will know, since she joined the show, Wendy has been struggling between pursuing her passions and continuing with a career path as a professor and a commentator that her parents fully support. While she was at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wendy came up with the idea for Onyi Home Essentials (her middle name is Onyi, which means "gift from God").

"When we were in the pandemic, I said to myself, 'What do I want to do for myself?' Because I have often felt like I'm living for others and not for me," she shared with Distractify. As she began rearranging things in her own Maryland residence, she thought about how scents "make the home beautiful upon first entry."

Article continues below advertisement

For her Onyi candles, Wendy added a "legacy piece" to them by naming scents after both her daughter and her mother. "Each of those scents, for me, evoke a different type of emotion," the RHOP star shared. The one named after Susan is "strong, bold, and passionate," while the one for Kamrynn is "youthful and playful."

Article continues below advertisement

Her mom and her daughter are also both integral to her debut book, Tears of My Mother: The Legacy of My Nigerian Upbringing — a memoir about motherhood that is set to be released in May 2022. The book will touch on Wendy's experience as a first-generation American, and the lessons from her childhood that she is bringing with her as a mother.

"The whole experience has been so cathartic..." Wendy said about writing the book. "As much as I love my mother and I appreciate her and what she's done for me, there are also elements of my childhood that have a level of toxicity. Now that I'm a mother, I start to question how I was raised. I'm questioning whether everything she did for me I would do for my children. I talk about my history, but I’m deciphering what I love about my childhood, but what I also want to leave behind."

Article continues below advertisement