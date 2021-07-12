Wendy Osefo of 'RHOP' Seems Rich but Is Said to Be Over $1 Million in Debt

Wendy Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac has a lot going on for her: a marriage of over 10 years, a great career, beautiful kids, and a lovely home. After just buying a new house a couple of years back, she and her family look to be living their best Potomac lives.

Well, no. Wendy doesn't actually live in Potomac, even though she's starring on that version of The Real Housewives. But if that's the case, where does she actually live? Here's what we know about where the star calls home.

Outside of these rooms, the tour doesn't show much else of the house. But even from the outside we can see there's a bunch more to show off. Wendy may have decided not to show her kids' rooms for their privacy. But she mentions she loves to cook and says "this is where it goes down."

In a tour of her home on BravoTV.com , Wendy shows off her "all-white room" that she is able to keep clean despite having three kids, a home office/library, a casual and a formal dining room, a family room, a huge kitchen, and a lavish main bed and bathroom. She says her Roman shower, one without curtains or doors, is what makes her bathroom special.

If Potomac is on one side of Baltimore, Md., Wendy lives completely on the other side. During the Season 6 premiere of RHOP, fellow star Mia Thornton joked that Wendy lives on the Baltimore Harbor. Actually, she lives in a city called Finksburg. If this is a surprise, then you'll be even more shocked to find out that none of the ladies of this reality show actually live in Potomac.

What is Wendy Osefo's net worth?

Starring on RHOP isn't Wendy's only source of income. She's also an assistant professor at John Hopkins University (although she's spoken about quitting on the show), an author, and a political commentator, and she's got a huge Maryland home. Because of this and more, it's reported that she currently has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Even though Wendy lives an extravagant lifestyle, it may not be what it looks like. According to ScreenRant, she's got debts of up to $1.5 million. The article says that she and her husband, Eddie, bought their huge home for almost $700,000 in June 2019, but because they had so much student loan debt, they had to finance almost all of it.

Wendy and Eddie being in so much debt could make sense considering their accomplishments. When talking to Bravo, Wendy said that combined, she and her husband have eight degrees between them and that her most prized possession is her doctorate. Degrees — especially doctorates — typically cost a lot. On top of her trying to keep up with a lavish lifestyle, her pockets may be stretched thin.