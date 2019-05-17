Gizelle Says Her Relationships "Have Gone Into the Tube" Since 'Real Housewives of Potomac'

If you didn't watch last season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 4 is pretty much just more of the same. At least that's how it's seeming for poor Gizelle Bryant and her relationship with Sherman Douglas.

Last season, they broke up when Sherman stood her up before a big date, and the same thing is about to happen once again this Sunday, except Gizelle decides their relationship is done for good.

Why did Gizelle and Sherman split on Real Housewives of Potomac? Gizelle initially gave Sherman a second chance after the couple broke up at the end of last season, but let's just say, it's not going to last past Sunday. In a preview clip ahead of the next RHOP episode, we see the mounting drama ahead of Candiace's wedding.

And it's not looking good for the on-again-off-again couple. On the phone with costar Robyn Dixon, Gizelle is pretty much holding back tears when she explains that Sherman backed out of Candiace's wedding celebration just hours before the two were set to attend together.

"Why are you trying to hurt me?" she asks. "I gave this man a second chance. Why are you wasting my time?" So, why did Sherman cancel on the wedding at the last minute? According to her phone conversation with Robyn, Gizelle explains Sherman's cancelation had to do with the fact he didn't want to be around her costars.

"He said he's not interested in being around all those other people," she explains. "And I'm like, 'That has nothing to do with me.' I just feel like a complete and utter idiot. Supposedly you love me, you want to be in my life forever. Monique Samuels should never be a concern," she said of Monique, who has spoken negatively about Sherman on the show in prior episodes.

"I hate him," Gizelle continues. "He just cares about other people. He doesn't care about me. If he cared about me, he wouldn't be doing this." "Do you think I want to go and every five minutes, someone is like, 'Where's Sherman? Where's Sherman? Where's Sherman' I don't even want to go," she confesses to Robyn. Oh dear.

Is Gizelle dating now? After being fooled more than twice by Sherman, Gizelle is officially moving on. "I really felt like he wanted us to be back together and wanted us to work hard to get there and I was wrong," she said on The Daily Dish. "I was just really wrong. So you live and you learn. You can't beat yourself up over it."

Gizelle continued to say that she is dating someone now, but "we'll see" because she's "taking things very slowly, this is all baby steps for Gizelle." As to who that is exactly? She's keeping that under wraps until she sees if and when the relationship sticks. "They're going to meet him," she joked, referring to her fellow RHOP castmates, "when I get married. On that day, on the wedding day."

Gizelle says her relationships were "great" before RHOP. "I think I don't want anymore breakups," she continued, explaining that she wants to just "date lightly" until she finds her One. The Potomac mother reveals that her relationships were much healthier before she joined the cast of RHOP.

"Since I've been on this show, my relationships have gone into the tube," she said. "I was doing great before RHOP. It's tough, I think it's tough on any relationship, I think it's tough for any guy to get on board with the show and everything that it entails. I mean, you have to really be up for the world to be in your business."