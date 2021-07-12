Logo
Mia Thornton
Source: Bravo

Mia Thornton Is the Newest 'RHOP' Cast Member, and Her Co-Star Described Her as a "Boss"

By

Jul. 12 2021, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac returned for another explosive season on July 11, and six veteran cast members are back: Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo, and the Grand Dame herself, Karen Huger.

Though Monique Samuels departed from the popular reality series after being at the center of the drama in Season 5, there's a new addition to the show who is already promising to deliver some intense moments.

Fans met Karen's acquaintance, Mia Thornton, on the Season 6 premiere. The two quickly bonded over their shared entrepreneurial spirit, leading some viewers to wonder about Mia's career and her family life.

Mia Thornton
Source: Bravo
Who is Mia Thornton from 'RHOP'? Details on her career and her net worth.

The newest RHOP addition and North Carolina native is a businesswoman, a wife to Gordon Thornton, and a mom of three. Mia owns 10 franchises of The Joint Chiropractic — which specializes in accessible pain relief and chiropractic care — in four different states (and in Washington, D.C.). She's also the founder and CEO of the cosmetics brand, Amilleon London.

"Mia is a boss," Karen explains in her confessional during the premiere. "We actually met through a business acquaintance."

In the episode, Karen brings Mia to Wendy's Nude Interlude event. On the way to the event, Mia expresses how happy she is to be focusing on something that doesn't involve her kids or her work life.

"I needed an opportunity to step aside from kids and work, because that's literally all I do," Mia says in the car.

At the time of filming Season 6, Mia's sons were 12 and 5 years old, and her daughter was 3 years old.

Her eldest son, Joshua "Sasha," is from a previous relationship, while she shares her other two children, Jeremiah and Juliana, with Gordon.

As Mia mentioned to the other ladies on the episode, the Thornton family lives at a penthouse on the Baltimore harbor, and they have a lake home in North Carolina.

According to Stars Offline, Mia has an estimated net worth of $5 million. However, the new reality star has not shared any specific details about her fortune, so the exact number cannot be confirmed.

The 'RHOP' Season 6 star is married to Gordon Thornton. What's his net worth?

Like her co-stars Ashley and Karen, Mia is also married to an older gentleman. Her husband, Gordon, is 32 years Mia's senior. The two met at a charity event hosted at a strip club in 2003, and they began exclusively dating a few years. later. They got married in 2012.

Gordon has adult children from a previous relationship, and he has four grandchildren. Mia told E! News that the two have "such a blended family" with a "natural" bond.

As for Gordon's professional life, he's the owner and CEO of Giselle Executive Management DBA, which runs The Joint Chiropractic practices. He previously owned McDonald's and Massage Envy franchises.

There are varying reports about Gordon's net worth — Stars Offline notes that the businessman has an $8 million fortune, while TVGuideTime places it much higher at $100 million.

Like his wife, Gordon has not publicly divulged what his total net worth is.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

