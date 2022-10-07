'RHOP's' Mia Thornton Gets Candid About Her Cancer Diagnosis — "I'm Better Today" (EXCLUSIVE)
Buckle up, Housewives fans! Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is almost upon us, and newbie Mia Thornton will be back on the small screen. The 37-year-old made quite an impression on viewers with her no-nonsense attitude, bubbly personality, and shady clapbacks through Season 6.
Mia gave new meaning to the term “firecracker” in her debut season, and judging by the trailer for Season 7, the entrepreneur has not lost any steam. After chatter between the ladies in regards to her cancer scare caused someone in particular — Gizelle Bryant — to question the validity of Mia’s claims, all hell broke loose.
Naturally, fans are concerned about Mia’s health and her progress today. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the mom of three got candid about her health and the status of her friendship with Gizelle. Here’s the 4-1-1.
Mia Thornton says that her health is in better condition after sharing her cancer scare with fans.
The fear of learning about a cancer diagnosis is unimaginable. And unfortunately, Mia shared her reality with the world on February 25, 2022 via Instagram. Mia revealed that she received a call from doctors regarding test results.
“Same time last week, the doctor called at 7:31a.m. — 'Mia, I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation,'” the post read.
From there, Mia went on to explain that while she and her husband, Gordon Thornton, experienced a wave of emotions, she was able to remain “strong.” The 37-year-old shared that she has seen multiple specialists while thanking fans for their support.
On March 25, 2022, Mia updated fans by sharing that she doesn’t have cancer, but at the time was “still undergoing testing and we will surgically remove the two lumps for biopsy.” The star went on to assure fans that things are looking good while thanking everyone for their support.
Now that Season 7 is days away from premiering, fans are wondering if all is well with Mia. After all, things can change at the drop of a dime.
“I'm better today. Right? I did go through a lot,” Mia exclusively told Distractify. “I am really fortunate to have gone through that experience. I do feel like it's made me a better person. And I don't have any regrets.”
Mia also shared that her cancer scare will be a part of her storyline for Season 7, which goes into the talks about people questioning her diagnosis.
"I did go through a lot," Mia told us. "And I'm very transparent about it in the upcoming season."
Mia Thornton shares that she and Gizelle Bryant are on good terms despite the OG questioning Mia’s diagnosis.
Whew! One thing the ladies know how to do on RHOP is serve up drama on a silver platter. Fans that have watched the trailer for Season 7 are already aware that Mia and Gizelle Bryant had words, and it was not pretty.
In the clip, Robyn Dixon can be heard questioning Mia’s posts regarding her cancer diagnosis.
“What is this activity on social media?” Robyn asks. “'I’m sick. I’m not sick.'”
The clip transitions to Mia confronting Gizelle about her supposedly lying about her health and possibly taking to social media for attention. As expected, Mia had choice words for the OG.
“You think I was doing it for attention?” Mia asked Gizelle.
“I didn’t —,” Gizelle says before Mia cuts her off and hammers into her.
“F--k you,” Mia says to Gizelle. Whew chile!
Despite the naysayers that have been discussing Mia’s motives for sharing her diagnosis on social media, the beauty stands by her decision.
“If you're concerned, I took to social media for a purpose,” Mia told us. “Hopefully the message is delivered.”
As for where things stand with her and Gizelle’s friendship, Mia explains that things are good between the two ladies, despite the ladies bumping heads through the season.
“You know, Gizelle is Gizelle,” Mia exclusively told Distractify. “You guys have to stay tuned, we kind of go through some ups and downs. But, you know we’re good.”
We’re elated that our girl’s health is in better shape and will continue to keep Mia in our thoughts. We look forward to seeing the now-seasoned housewife have another fabulous season and give the viewers hilarious shade and one-liners that we love.
Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac will premiere on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.