'RHOP's' Mia Thornton Gets Candid About Her Cancer Diagnosis — "I'm Better Today" (EXCLUSIVE)

Mia gave new meaning to the term “firecracker” in her debut season, and judging by the trailer for Season 7, the entrepreneur has not lost any steam. After chatter between the ladies in regards to her cancer scare caused someone in particular — Gizelle Bryant — to question the validity of Mia’s claims, all hell broke loose.

Naturally, fans are concerned about Mia’s health and her progress today. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the mom of three got candid about her health and the status of her friendship with Gizelle. Here’s the 4-1-1.