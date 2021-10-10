Mia Thornton’s Husband Brought Out His “Extra” Side on the ‘RHOP’ Couples’ Trip

Mia Thornton’s Husband Brought Out His “Extra” Side on the ‘RHOP’ Couples’ TripBy Dan Clarendon
Oct. 10 2021, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
As Real Housewives of Potomac viewers witnessed, Gordon Thornton, husband of RHOP star Mia Thornton, made a big impression during the couples’ trip the cast took in the Bravo reality show’s Oct. 3 episode.
Initially, Gordon wasn’t excited about vacationing with the other RHOP couples in Maryland’s Eastern Shore. “My ideal trip is not for me to go off with a bunch of people, half of them I don’t know,” he told Mia. “So am I excited about going? No. Am I going to support you? Absolutely.”
Gordon also said that when he goes out, he can be a “little extra,” and he certainly wasn’t kidding. During the vacation, he told the RHOP group that he’s a “strip club connoisseur,” for example.
“Gordon has different layers,” Mia said on the show. “We work hard, but we play harder.”
During the after-show, however, Mia admitted that she was “shocked” that Gordon brought out his “G-Money Thornton” alter-ego. “Of course I’m aware of it,” she said. “I’ve seen it. I fell in love with that side of him.”
Mia Thornton's husband Gordon is a businessman with an impressive net worth estimate.
According to Earn the Necklace, Gordon owned McDonald’s franchises from 1993 until 2012, when he became president, owner, and CEO of Giselle Executive Management. Through that company, Gordon started operating franchises of The Joint Chiropractic, with Mia joining him as a regional developer for the company.
“You’re helping people feel better every day,” he said, discussing his Joint Chiropractic work on the company’s website. “I’ve seen what chiropractic care did for my wife — it’s helped her treat her pain issues holistically and effectively. It’s hard not to be passionate about owning a business that makes this big of an impact on people’s lives.”
Gordon’s estimated net worth, according to Reality Titbit is $100 million.
He’s either a “mess” or a “force to be reckoned with,” depending on which ‘RHOP’ star you ask.
In the Oct. 3 after-show, Wendy Osefo said that it’s “clear” that Gordon let his hair down on the trip — figuratively speaking, of course.
“Because this Gordon is out here, just living his best life, and I’m not mad at it,” she added. “I just think it’s a different Gordon than Mia presented.”
But Candiace Dillard Bassett said that Gordon’s personality shift is further proof that she can’t take anything Mia says at face value. “Getting to Chesapeake, and now we’re seeing Gordon likes to be booty-butt-naked in the strip club with the hoes, I’m not surprised now,” she explained. “Because it’s like, we’re getting all the facets of G, and they’re all a mess.”
Karen Huger, however, “loved everything” about Mia’s husband. “I can handle Gordon,” she observed. “He’s totally loaded. He’s just mentally, spiritually all together. But he is a force to be reckoned with. And so I like his energy. … I can go toe to toe with Gordon any day. He does not offend me, and I love his personality, and I love his honesty and transparency. So, that makes him exciting, and he’s a great fit.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.