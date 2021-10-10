Mia Thornton’s Husband Brought Out His “Extra” Side on the ‘RHOP’ Couples’ Trip

Initially, Gordon wasn’t excited about vacationing with the other RHOP couples in Maryland’s Eastern Shore. “My ideal trip is not for me to go off with a bunch of people, half of them I don’t know,” he told Mia. “So am I excited about going? No. Am I going to support you? Absolutely.”

As Real Housewives of Potomac viewers witnessed, Gordon Thornton, husband of RHOP star Mia Thornton , made a big impression during the couples’ trip the cast took in the Bravo reality show’s Oct. 3 episode.

Gordon also said that when he goes out, he can be a “little extra,” and he certainly wasn’t kidding. During the vacation, he told the RHOP group that he’s a “strip club connoisseur,” for example.

“Gordon has different layers,” Mia said on the show. “We work hard, but we play harder.”

During the after-show, however, Mia admitted that she was “shocked” that Gordon brought out his “G-Money Thornton” alter-ego. “Of course I’m aware of it,” she said. “I’ve seen it. I fell in love with that side of him.”