Andy Cohen's Love Life Is in the Hot Seat Following a Revealing 'WWHL' Segment

During a segment on This Feels Live, a fan even asked Andy why the two of them had decided to break up. “It was just time. We were in different places in our lives," Andy explained at the time.

Things may not have worked out, but Andy did offer his seal of approval for John's boyfriend at the time. “I think he’s great. I’m very into it," Andy said. "I love what he brings out in John. My life is easier when John has love.”