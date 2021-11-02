Bravo's Andy Cohen Has Earned an Impressive Net Worth Over the Years

Whether you’re a fan of the Real Housewives of Potomac or have a deep affinity for the talk show circuit, you’re likely familiar with the wonders of Andy Cohen. Known as the first openly gay late-night talk show host, Andy has become a legend in the television game. From beginning as an intern at CBS News to graduating into the role of executive extraordinaire, Andy has been getting his fair share of kudos for good reason.

Fans love to watch Andy chat with Bravo celebrities and other notable public figures on Watch What Happens Live, and many people want to know everything about the star. While viewers love witnessing him throw shade the size of a palm tree, there is more than what meets the eye. And with the announcement of Bravo expanding the Housewives franchise, viewers are convinced that Andy is making bank. So, what is Andy Cohen’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Andy Cohen is an accomplished entreprenuer and television executive producer at Bravo at the helm of the notable Housewives franchise.

As of this writing, Andy has accumulated a whopping net worth of $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth . This sizable figure is the combination of Andy’s yearly salary of $10 million, which spans his work as a television producer, film producer, presenter, actor, and author. In case you didn't know, Andy released the New York Times best-selling book Most Talkative: Stories From the Front Lines of Pop Culture . Plus, with the Housewives franchise attracting millions of viewers on a weekly basis, it’s easy to see why Andy’s wallet is on the heavy side.

Bravo has announced that ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai' has officially been greenlit.

Calling all Housewives fans! Bravo is taking the popular franchise overseas by adding The Real Housewives of Dubai to the family! Per Variety, the network announced on Nov. 1, 2021 that The Real Housewives of Dubai will premiere in 2022. The new series makes installment No. 11 for the franchise. Not to mention, it also makes history as the first international Housewives franchise.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai,” Andy said in a press release, via the outlet. “And I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides.”

Source: Getty Images

Per the press release, “The Real Housewives of Dubai will put the spotlight on 'a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, and wild nightlife scene.”

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! We'll be using the hashtag that gets the most votes and announcing the winner on Friday! — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 2, 2021 Source: Twitter

And based on the teaser for the new series that was shared via Bravo’s Twitter account, viewers are in for a real treat. The clip starts with a woman in red walking in the desert, then shows a woman in black jogging in the desert. A voice can be heard saying, “It’s the land of opportunity, it’s the new American dream.”