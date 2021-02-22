Bravo Host Andy Cohen Admits He Wants a Life Partner

Andy joined RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel , and he revealed that his search for a boyfriend is not going well, and it's his fault.

Andy Cohen is currently single but admits he wants a partner.

Andy is easily one of the hardest-working men in the entertainment industry. Along with being the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, hosting his own late-night show on the network, and raising his son Benjamin, Andy also juggles a radio show and a national tour with his BFF Anderson Cooper. However, he admits that he doesn't work as hard as he should when it comes to dating.

"I think that I do want it, but I don’t seem to be working very hard to get it," he told Bethenny when she asked if he wanted a life partner. "And it’s funny, because you know a lot of times, I waste an inordinate amount of time on Instagram looking at other people’s pages, and a lot of times you see people, and they’re great looking and there are all these shirtless pictures, and then you’re like, let me put myself in the position of dating this person now. Is this who I want as a boyfriend? Mr. Speedo shot everyday?”

