Bravo Host Andy Cohen Admits He Wants a Life Partner

Bravo Host Andy Cohen Admits He Wants a Life PartnerBy Anna Quintana
Feb. 22 2021, Published 11:58 a.m. ET
Bravo host extraordinaire Andy Cohen is single, and opening up about his search for a life partner.
Andy joined RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, and he revealed that his search for a boyfriend is not going well, and it's his fault.
Andy is easily one of the hardest-working men in the entertainment industry. Along with being the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, hosting his own late-night show on the network, and raising his son Benjamin, Andy also juggles a radio show and a national tour with his BFF Anderson Cooper.
However, he admits that he doesn't work as hard as he should when it comes to dating.
"I think that I do want it, but I don’t seem to be working very hard to get it," he told Bethenny when she asked if he wanted a life partner. "And it’s funny, because you know a lot of times, I waste an inordinate amount of time on Instagram looking at other people’s pages, and a lot of times you see people, and they’re great looking and there are all these shirtless pictures, and then you’re like, let me put myself in the position of dating this person now. Is this who I want as a boyfriend? Mr. Speedo shot everyday?”
He continued, "If I was someone else looking in on my social media, am I the person I would want to date? Maybe not! I’d be like, you know what? That guy is kind of a douche. People that live in glass houses, man. And that’s the other thing. If I was watching my own show would I want to date me? I don’t know."
Andy Cohen's dating history:
While Andy may not have a boyfriend today, he has had some public relationships. He broke up with his longtime boyfriend, Clifton Dassuncao — who he dubbed the "Brazilian Andy Samberg" in his memoir, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries — in 2018.
While they were dating, Andy revealed that their relationship was a work in progress.
'It's good, it's good. Day by day, don't like labels," Andy shared. "I would like marriage, yeah. We'll see. I don't want to classify it on because... no [I'm not opposed.]"
Shortly after their split, Andy shared what he was looking for in a partner.
"Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, I could go on... So, yes, that's what I'm looking for."
But don't expect him to go on reality TV to find love. "I don't think I would. I don't want to kiss on camera and I don't think so."
Along with Clifton, Andy has also dated Broadway star John Hill and admitted to sleeping with former boy-bander Lance Bass.
We have a feeling Andy won't stay single for too long.