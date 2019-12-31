Are Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Dating? Not Yet, but Friends Are Rooting for It

Our favorite silver fox is single again. Anderson Cooper has been notoriously private about his romantic life. Although he was out to friends and family to many years, it took until 2012 for him to publicly announce that he's gay.

Since then, he's been quiet about his boyfriends and only really addresses rumors on occasion. He's been linked to Benjamin Maisani for quite some time but the couple split last year. So who is Anderson's partner today? He's been mum on the subject but his friends are hoping it's his longtime co-host and friend.

Source: GETTY

Who is Anderson Cooper's partner? As of right now, he appears to be single. Anderson and Benjamin were together for nine years. They took their time addressing their breakup publicly, though.

In a statement to USA Today, a representative for Anderson said, "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

It's possible that they broke up all the way back in 2017, although the announcement came in March 2018. The last time Benjamin appeared in Anderson's Instagram was back in May 2017.

Since the breakup, Anderson was linked to 34-year-old doctor Victor Lopez. The rumored couple started dating in early 2018 but had broken up by the end of the year.

So who was Anderson dating throughout 2019? It looks like the 52-year-old hasn't been dating much this year. Maybe he needed a little break after dating Benjamin and Victor, which makes quite a bit of sense. We all need a single year sometimes. However, friends are apparently pushing Anderson to try out dating his longtime friend, Andy Cohen. A source at Radar Online says that the pair has "amazing chemistry."

Andy revealed last year that they actually found out that they hooked up with the same guy after he revealed in his show that they were "eskimo brothers" while Anderson was a guest on the episode. On the same episode, the two were asked why they had never dated. Andy claimed that it would be weird while Anderson said that it would be "very uncomfortable."

Source: GETTY

The longtime friends actually were once set up on a blind date. On another episode of Watch What Happens Live with Anderson as a guest, the journalist recounted why he decided not to go out with Andy.

"Andy and I were first set up on a blind date, which never happened because we had a phone call and after two minutes I said, 'I’m not dating this guy,'" he said. "He broke my cardinal rule… he mentioned my mom within the first four sentences of meeting me." Anderson's mother was the famous socialite and fashion icon, Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away earlier this year.

Whether or not the pair ever do decide to get together remains to be seen, but their friendship is going as strong as ever. As has been tradition since 2017, the friends will be hosting New Year's Eve Live to ring in 2020.

On April 30, Anderson Cooper revealed that he's a dad! On April 30, Anderson announced the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper. He stated, "It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in times of trouble to hold on to moments of joy and happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life. New love." Wyatt was born via surrogate Monday, April 27, 2020.

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper's son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020