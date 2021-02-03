Is Anderson Cooper Married? A Look at His History With Benjamin Maisani

Well, you might be taken aback to find out that Anderson is actually not married. And he's never been! He was dating Benjamin Maisani — a nightclub mogul — for nine years before they decided to split. In 2018 Anderson opened up to People about their amicable breakup. “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much,” he said. “We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

Even though they aren't romantically involved anymore, they're still very much a part of each other's lives. Anderson told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in May 2020 that Benjamin would be co-parenting baby Wyatt with him.

"[Benjamin is] going to be a co-parent to Wyatt, even though we're not together anymore, but, you know, he's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family, as well," Cooper explained.