Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of His Son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has announced that he is now the father of a newborn baby boy. Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born via surrogate on Monday, weighing in at 7 pounds 2 ounces.

"It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead," Cooper said during his show on Thursday. "It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love."

"On Monday, I became a father," the anchor continued. "I've never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him." Cooper, who is gay, added: "I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am so grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth."

"Most of all," he said, "I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, watched over him lovingly, tenderly, and gave birth to him." Cooper went on to explain that his son is named after this father, who died when ten years old. "I hope I can be as good a dad as he was," he added.

"I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter were alive to meet Wyatt," Cooper continued, "but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us. Happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt... and that our family continues. New life and new love."

Is Anderson Cooper married? The CNN host split with longtime boyfriend Ben Maisani in 2018. In a statement to USA Today, a representative for Anderson said, "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.”

So, who is Anderson Cooper dating? Following the breakup, Anderson Cooper made multiple visits to Dallas in 2018, where he spent time with 33-year-old doctor Victor Lopez. Cooper has been spotted at hotels with Lopez, and the pair have appeared in social media posts together. The first photo of the pair together was posted to Lopez's Instagram, along with the caption: "Weekend vibes." However, posts of the pair together seem to have stopped, and Anderson Cooper appears to remain single for now.

Celebrities and fans congratulate Anderson Cooper on the birth of his son. Celebrities and fans of Anderson Cooper have been taking to social media to congratulate Cooper on the birth of his son. Andy Cohen, who appears to be such a good friend of Cooper's that mutuals are pushing them to date each other, wrote on Instagram: "'New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you!"

Cohen was referring to his own son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, who was born via surrogate in February 2019. Basketball-star Earvin Magic Johnson also took to social media, writing: "From Cookie and I, congratulations to Anderson Cooper on the birth of his new son Wyatt Morgan Cooper!"

Fellow CNN host Wolf Blitzer also congratulated Anderson, writing: "Now this is wonderful breaking news. Anderson Cooper just announced the birth of his beautiful Wyatt Morgan Cooper. So cute and adorable."

Meghan McCain, a host of The View, added: "OMG!!!!!!! Congratulations Anderson Cooper! What an absolutely beautiful baby! Love and blessings to you all."

