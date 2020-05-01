Anderson Cooper's Family Has Overcome Several Adversities Over the Years

You've most likely heard Anderson discuss his late father, Wyatt E. Cooper, who was a successful author and screenwriter, according to Amo Mama. Sadly, Wyatt passed away in 1978 when Anderson was only 10 years old, due to complications he faced during open-heart surgery. Wyatt was only 50 years old when he died.

In a 2016 CNN segment, Anderson opened up about his dad's loss, saying it shaped who he is today.

“Loss changes you. Particularly when you lose a parent at a young age. The world suddenly seems a much different place. More dangerous... The person I was before my father’s death, the person I was meant to be was far more open, more interesting than the person I’ve become,” he explained.