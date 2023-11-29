Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Anderson Cooper Anderson Cooper Doesn't Talk About Religion Often to Avoid Appearing Biased CNN host Anderson Cooper doesn't often discuss religion, in part because he feels that doing so would make him appear biased as a journalist. By Joseph Allen Nov. 29 2023, Published 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although CNN host Anderson Cooper has been open with audiences about certain parts of his life, including his sexuality, he doesn't often discuss his religious views on the air. As he dives deeper into grief in his podcast, though, many of Anderson's fans want to know more about his religious views.

Anderson's podcast, All There Is, dives deep into Anderson's grief over losing his mother and asks hard questions about what it means to move on. Now in its second season, many listeners want to know whether Anderson's religion has anything to do with the show.

What is Anderson Cooper's religion?

Anderson is agnostic and doesn't often discuss his faith in public. While he has focused on grief in his podcast, he has usually allowed his guests to bring their own faiths into the discussion. They explain the way their faith has guided who they are. If Anderson has any religious beliefs, he hides them well. During Anderson's conversations with Stephen Colbert, who is a devout Catholic, he often let Stephen discuss how faith had shaped who he became.

Anderson, who is known for being a hard-hitting journalist, also avoids discussing religion because of the way it could shape his coverage or perceptions of him. His mother was Catholic, but he doesn't discuss his own religious beliefs openly, and there's no reason that he should unless he feels compelled to do so.

Anderson's podcast is about grief and loss.

In Anderson's podcast, which is now in its second season, he has hard conversations about grief and loss, and whether you ever really find a way to overcome it. "In Season 2 of All There Is, Anderson continues his deeply personal journey to understand his own feelings of grief in all its complexities, and in moving and honest discussions, learn from others who’ve experienced life-altering losses," the show's description reads.

Anderson's own grief is often about his mother.

Anderson, who lost his father when he was 10 and his mother in 2019, has been open about the way losing both of his parents has shaped him. In an interview with Stephen Colbert from 2019, he explained that he believed that his father's death changed the person he became, and he wasn't sure whether it was for the better.