Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie's Death Has Left Her Family Searching for Answers
It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie’s passing.
Misrach, a 20-year-old Ethiopian student and junior in the Department of Sociology, had her death announced on October 24, 2022, via her family’s GoFundMe page.
As students and parents have shared their concern and outrage over Misrach’s passing, interest in the nearly two-month mystery continues to heighten.
So, what was Misrach Ewunetie’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.
Misrach Ewunetie’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public.
According to The Sun, Misrach’s body was found on October 20, 2022 on the tennis grounds at Princeton University. Misrach was reportedly last seen at the university six days before her body was found by a university employee.
Angelo Onofri, the Mercer County Prosecutor, shared that "there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."
Angelo said that an official autopsy by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Misrach's cause of death.
Unfortunately, Sportskeeda reports that Misrach’s autopsy and toxicology reports may not be available until early 2023 due to a backlog stemming from the pandemic.
As of writing, Misrach’s cause of death remains unknown.
Misrach Ewunetie’s family are not aligned with the findings of Angelo Onofri’s initial report.
As the family of Misrach tries to wrap their minds around their new reality, they’ve wasted no time rightfully questioning Princeton’s response to Misrach's disappearance and death, along with Angelo’s belief that Misrach’s passing is not suspicious.
"I don't want to paint the whole Princeton staff as bad, there have been some folks that have been good to us, especially the Dean [of the university]," Universe Ewunetie, Misrach’s brother told The Sun.
Universe said that Princeton’s communication has been lacking. The family reportedly requested a press briefing to spread awareness about Misrach’s disappearance, but it never happened. Even worse, the family was in the dark during the search for Misrach.
Additionally, W. Rochelle Calhoun, the Vice President for Campus Life said in a statement that the “department did not believe there is any related threat to campus or the surrounding area."
As for where Misrach was found, Universe shares that the family and Princeton University are not aligned with their opinions about what could have transpired.
"The area she was found makes us feel it was suspicious, some trees had to be cut when they were removing Misrach," Universe told The Sun. "Everyone thinks it's over with, and they released that statement before doing any autopsy and without telling us."
As of now, social media users are pressing Princeton University for answers about Misrach’s death. Many have also called out the institution for their handling of the situation.
Misrach is described by her family members as having "the kindest heart, the sharpest mind, and the most considerate soul." The GoFundMe page also shares that Misrach was "incredibly generous, selfless and was always willing to help and went out of her way to lend a hand."
Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of Misrach Ewunetie. Hopefully, justice will be served.