TikTok Star Addison Rae Is Rumored to Be Dating David Dobrik

Aside from Charli D'Amelio, TikTok's biggest star is 19-year-old Addison Rae Easterling. With more than 33.3 million followers on the short-form video sharing app, Addison has an enviable platform, and she's one of the top members of the TikTok collective, Hype House.

As Addison's star power continues to grow, some of her followers are dying to know more about the girl behind the dance challenge videos.