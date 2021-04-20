You'll Never Guess Which TikTok Influencer Jack Harlow Is Rumored to Be Dating

While many audiences were introduced to Jack Harlow after the release of his 2020 single “What’s Poppin,” longtime fans of the Kentucky-born rapper know that he’s not new to spitting bars.

The rapper bought his first professional microphone in the seventh grade, but it wasn't long before Jack Harlow signed a deal with Don Cannon and DJ Drama, and ultimately became a Grammy Award-nominated artist. And since his recent performance on Saturday Night Live, fans have been curious to learn more about the rapper’s personal life.

So, who is Jack Harlow dating? And what is his net worth?

Although he appears to be single, new rumors suggest that Jack Harlow may be in a new relationship with a Kardashian-adjacent TikTok influencer and her ex-boyfriend is not happy about it.

Who is Jack Harlow dating?

On April 17, Jake Paul and Ben Askren went head-to-head at the Triller Fight Club event in Atlanta, and among the celebrities spotted at the match were Jack Harlow and Addison Rae, who apparently got pretty cozy over the weekend. According to a source, Addison and Jack had their arms around each other and even appeared to kiss. The source also suggests that Addison’s hand can be seen in one of Jack’s pictures from the weekend, and fans don’t think that's a coincidence.

YouTuber Keemstar also chimed in on the matter and seemingly confirmed that Jack Harlow and Addison Rae are, in fact, dating. Keemstar wrote on Twitter, “I just confirmed with a very very very credible source. Addison Rae is in fact dating Jack Harlow.”

Addison Rae is in fact dating Jack Harlow. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/ZnrQWUYZMa — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 19, 2021

Since rumors surfaced, Addison has declared that she is “single” on Twitter. Although her brief statement doesn’t detail what’s really going on between her and Jack Harlow, recent tweets from Addison’s ex-boyfriend, Bryce Hall, suggest that there’s a romance brewing between the two. In a series of cryptic messages, Bryce wrote, “I’m about to explode man." He went on, “f--king me, telling me you love me then sneaking around with someone else... that f--kin hurts.”

Bryce did not confirm whether his tweets were about Addison, but social media is having a hard time believing that his rant could be about anyone else. Although Addison has clarified her relationship status, Jack has remained silent about who he’s dating, and has been leading fans to believe that he’s still single, too.

