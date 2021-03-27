Does Jack Harlow Have a Girlfriend? The Scoop on the "What's Poppin'" Singer

Young rapper Jack Harlow spent 2020 making hit after hit. After releasing the single "What's Poppin'" in January 2020, the song rose to TikTok fame and launched Jack's career into superstardom. The Louisville, Ky., native is just 23 years old, and he's already made quite an impressive resume. Now, fans are wondering if the rising star has a girlfriend.

In a Zoom interview with radio station WiLD 949, Jack revealed to the host that due to his independent and conflict-avoidant personality, he's not prone to falling in love. He said that he has "never truly been in love," and the upside to this is that his heart has never been broken. He did add that he does not want to stay single forever, and with all that he has to offer, there's no doubt Jack will find someone special.

So does he have a girlfriend? Jack's Instagram and Twitter accounts are focused on his music, with no public postings about girlfriends or romantic paramours. Occasionally he'll tweet lyrics or phrases that make fans wonder if there's a specific person behind them, such as "9 to 5 but she wanna be somebody," but he has never publicly discussed a current girlfriend.

Despite putting out his first album in 2020, Jack has been making music since 2015. Jack's first EP titled "The Handsome Harlow" actually led to him headlining for Vince Staples the same year. In June 2016, he was a recent high school graduate when he released his mixtape "18" to his label and music collective called Private Garden. Since then, he has been performing and putting out music consistently.

Some of the lyrics in Jack's songs might indicate past relationships.

One of the most prominent examples of clues into Jack's love life includes the song "21C/Delta" from his most recent album "That's What They All Say," in which the lyrics detail a life pre-fame. "[P]layed you my first hit before it dropped / You were in the driver’s seat and I was on the aux ... Looking back I gotta wonder if you would’ve thought that my life would change like this/ That every station in America would play my s--t."

Girls have been telling me im funny my whole life...I don’t wanna hear it anymore...I want you to tell me Im handsome. pic.twitter.com/FGqVpRXqNJ — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) December 4, 2020 Source: Twitter

In "What's Poppin'," he alludes to a "dark haired b---h and she look like Shego." This phrase is very visual (Shego being the black haired, green outfitted villain from animated series Kim Possible) but it's more of a passing phrase, maybe only indicating, if anything, a preference for brunettes. In 2020, he said in an interview with MTV Asia that the personality traits he looks for in a partner include, "Intelligence, sense of humor, somebody that's sweet ... a big heart."