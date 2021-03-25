We Could Be Saying "Pon de Replay" to a New Rihanna Hit Very Soon

Rihanna’s most recent album, "Anti," came out in January 2016, so it’s been over five years since we had any new Rihanna. We’re definitely due for a new Rihanna album, and she’s aware that we want it.

Rihanna even told T Magazine, “I’m about to call it [R9] probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

She knows the Navy is on board awaiting her next big project, but when is it coming?