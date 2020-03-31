Rihanna Isn’t a World Leader, but She Does Hold a Special Title in Barbados

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mia discussed the ways that the singer has used her Barbadian heritage to create a global brand. “Her legacy is going to be global, but I think it's also going to very much be colored by her Barbadian upbringing and the values that she received while she grew up and was nurtured in our country,“ Mia said of the singer. “And she is still very much a part of it. How she speaks and how she behaves is as Barbadian as you get."