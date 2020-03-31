'American Idol' Is Not on Tonight Because We Can't Have Nice Things During the COVID-19 Crisis

On March 20, TMZ reported American Idol will continue filming Season 19 — just not at the studio. How will that work, exactly? Apparently, the show will still be produced, but judges are staying home and viewers are going to be the ones who decide who wins. TMZ obtained an email that the producers sent to the crew, writing, "As we continue to monitor advice from federal and local agencies, it seems unlikely we are going to be able to make it back into the studio for this season of American Idol."