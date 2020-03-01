Who Is Lauren Spencer-Smith? The 'American Idol' Contestant Is Young, but Seriously Talented

On Feb. 7, 16-year-old Lauren took to Instagram with some exciting news: She had actually done it.

You told me to do it so I did!!! I auditioned for @americanidol !!! I got the opportunity to sing for the amazing judges!!!!" she captioned a series of photos from the big day. "I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share it with you all!! Stay tuned to find out if I went through to Hollywood week!"