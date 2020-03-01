We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
lauren-spencer-smith-1583010344052.png
Source: Instagram

Who Is Lauren Spencer-Smith? The 'American Idol' Contestant Is Young, but Seriously Talented

By

American Idol Season 18 kicked off on Feb. 16, offering judges and viewers a fresh batch of talented singers. Already, fans have gotten a glimpse into some amazing performances — and there's still plenty to come. Among the contestants whose auditions haven't yet aired is Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Lauren has revealed via social media that she tried out for the singing competition. At a glimpse, it's easy to tell that Lauren is young. Her voice, however, sounds incredibly mature. If you check out Instagram videos of her singing, I guarantee she will give you goosebumps.