gettyimages-1193827254-1576772845384.jpg
Source: Getty

Normani Speaks out About Camila Cabello's Racist Comments: "I Face Senseless Attacks Daily"

By

There's no denying that 2019 was Camila Cabello's breakout year — she released several pop songs that topped the charts, she began dating Canadian heartthrob, Shawn Mendes, and she officially broke away from Fifth Harmony as a solo artist. But as you may already know, the "Consequences" singer is currently under fire for some alleged racist comments she posted to Tumblr several years ago. 

The Cuban-American pop singer has released an apology for the racist comments, but the apology came rather late and she inadvertently hurt her old band mate: Normani.