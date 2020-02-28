Normani Speaks out About Camila Cabello's Racist Comments: "I Face Senseless Attacks Daily"

The singer addressed the fact that she used inappropriate language when she was younger, that she will "regret forever." She proceeded to inform fans that she was uneducated and unaware, but she learned more about what using that kind of language meant socially. She apologized from the bottom of her heart, wishing she could take it back.

"I'm 22 now, I'm an adult, and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, ever even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness," the apology read.