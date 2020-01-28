We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
camila-cabello-net-worth-1580231156161.jpg
Source: Getty

Camila Cabello Has Quite the Impressive Net Worth for a 22-Year-Old

By

Singer Camila Cabello has stunned the world over the past few years with her undeniable talent. At just 22 years old, she's already been nominated for a Grammy and has dated one of the hunkiest men in the business (Shawn Mendes). But since she's so young and successful, fans can't help but wonder how much money the music idol has. So, what is Camila Cabello's net worth? Scroll down to find out the impressive number!

What is Camila Cabello's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Camila is already worth a whopping $14 million! Super impressive. Years after Camila and her family immigrated from Cuba to Miami, she appeared on the reality television series The X Factor in 2012. Although she was eliminated at first, she was brought back with four other female contestants (Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui) and the pop and R&B group Fifth Harmony was formed thanks to Simon Cowell.  