Camila Cabello Has Quite the Impressive Net Worth for a 22-Year-Old

The group has also won or been nominated for Billboard Women in Music, Glamour Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, and many more.

After Camila's big break on X-Factor and years of working with Fifth Harmony, as arguably the most popular one in the group, she decided to branch off in 2016 and became a solo artist. So far, she's been very influential and prosperous on her own.