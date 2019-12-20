We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Richest YouTubers Keep Getting Younger and Younger!

Being deemed a "celebrity" typically meant you worked in the industry as either an actor, musician, or pro athlete. However, social media has changed how the world consumes entertainment. The various mediums, such as YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and other apps have created a sub-culture of influencers who have risen up as some of today's biggest stars. 

So who is the richest YouTuber? 

These social media celebrities gross millions of dollars each year through their daily or weekly vlog content on their channels. One influencer's current net worth is reported to be $50 million. 

So, who is the richest YouTuber in 2019? According to The Richest, here is a list of the highest-grossing vloggers and their reported income. Check it out!

10. Lilly Singh: $14 million

Lilly Singh, aka Superwoman, has amassed nearly 15 million fans on her YouTube page. Known for her comedic videos and relatable personality, Lilly will now be hosting a new late-night talk show on NBC this September, replacing Last Call with Carson Daly

“Save the date because A Little Late With Lilly Singh premieres,” she captioned a promotional Instagram pic. If this show is anything like her channel, we certainly can't wait to watch!