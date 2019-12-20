The Richest YouTubers Keep Getting Younger and Younger!By Gabrielle Bernardini
Being deemed a "celebrity" typically meant you worked in the industry as either an actor, musician, or pro athlete. However, social media has changed how the world consumes entertainment. The various mediums, such as YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and other apps have created a sub-culture of influencers who have risen up as some of today's biggest stars.
So who is the richest YouTuber?
These social media celebrities gross millions of dollars each year through their daily or weekly vlog content on their channels. One influencer's current net worth is reported to be $50 million.
So, who is the richest YouTuber in 2019? According to The Richest, here is a list of the highest-grossing vloggers and their reported income. Check it out!
10. Lilly Singh: $14 million
Lilly Singh, aka Superwoman, has amassed nearly 15 million fans on her YouTube page. Known for her comedic videos and relatable personality, Lilly will now be hosting a new late-night talk show on NBC this September, replacing Last Call with Carson Daly.
“Save the date because A Little Late With Lilly Singh premieres,” she captioned a promotional Instagram pic. If this show is anything like her channel, we certainly can't wait to watch!
9. Sean McLoughlin: $16 million
Sean McLoughlin, also known as Jacksepticeye, is a pro gamer who has more than 22 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Not only does he post comedic sketches on his page, but he also has become known for his gaming commentary. He is currently nominated for a 2019 Teen Choice Award for "Choice Gamer."
8. Anastasia Radzinskaya: $18 million
Anastasia Radzinskaya is a Russian-American YouTuber is currently one of the biggest child stars on the streaming platform, with more than 117 million subscribers to her channel. The six-year-old speaks multiple languages (Russian, English, and Spanish), and has created viral videos, which feature "Stacy" engaging in kid-friendly activities.
According to Forbes, Stacy's numerous YouTube channels and brand deals earned her $18 million in 2019. You go, girl!
7. Logan Paul: $19 million
Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul may have started out on the now-dead app Vine, so it wasn't surprising when he hopped mediums and became extremely successful creating weekly vlogs. His outrageous videos filled with hilarious pranks and sometimes death-defying stunts has generated a die-hard following.
However, Logan has been met with serious backlash for some of his content. In 2017, he uploaded a video of a dead body while filming in Japan. Though he lost some support following the controversial video, he still ranks as one of the biggest earners on YouTube.
6. Jake Paul: $19 million
Following in his big bro's footsteps, Jake Paul is definitely one of the biggest names on YouTube. Along with his "Team 10" crew, Jake's vlogs are filled with outrageous parties, crazy stunts, and a look inside his over-the-top lifestyle.
Most recently, Jake has made headlines alongside fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The two have been dating for a few months and recently married. However, it has been reported that their relationship is one big PR stunt. Well, we can't say we'd be that surprised.
5. Felix Kjellberg: $20 million
Felix Kjellberg aka Pewdiepie has one of the biggest followings on YouTube. The pro gamer has been creating comedic videos since 2010 and has almost 100 million subscribers on his channel.
With a clothing line and advertisement deals, we're not surprised to learn that he has amassed a small fortune in less than 10 years.
4. Colleen Ballinger: $30 million
Known for her YouTuber persona Miranda Sings, Colleen Ballinger is one of the biggest influencers in the industry. Besides having a huge following on social media, the comedienne has expanded her brand past weekly vlogs and has appeared in two shows on Netflix.
She has even toured around the world under her pseudo-personality and is great friends with celebs such as Ariana Grande. Basically, she's killing the game.
3. Daniel Middleton: $45 million
Daniel Middleton, also known as DanTDM, is one of the biggest pro gamers on YouTube. He launched his channel in 2012, playing the worldwide hit game Minecraft. He regularly posts videos of himself playing a variety of games to his 22 million fans.
Daniel also starred in his own mini-series on YouTube Red and has published a graphic novel, Trayaurus and the Enchanted Crystal, which was on the New York Times Best Seller list.
2. Ryan Kaji: $30 million - $100 million
Ryan Kaji, 8, has been dubbed by Forbes as the highest-earning YouTuber of 2019, with a reported estimated income of $26 million. After launching his video career in 2015, Ryan has expanded his brand to include merchandise, and even his own Nickelodeon series, Ryan's Mystery Playdate.
With Ryan's numerous business endeavors, he has a reported net worth that falls between $30 million to possibly $100 million. Hey, not bad kid...
1. Jeffree Star: $50 million
Beauty guru Jeffree Star regularly posts videos commenting on makeup products, drama in Hollywood, and his personal life. The influencer has had major social media feuds with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, fellow influencer James Charles, and more.
While he may be known for spilling the tea on the industry, Jeffree is also well-respected in the beauty community. His popular makeup brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, has definitely set the bar for other influencer brands.
