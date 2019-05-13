Jeffree Star Blasts Fellow YouTuber James Charles and His Brother on Twitter

The Youtube feud continues between beauty gurus Tati Westbrook and James Charles. Backstory: Tati released a 40-minute video cutting all ties with her former friend turned enemy James after he posted an Instagram story promoting Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins — which is a direct competitor of Tati’s Halo Beauty brand.

"Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone. And if you don't have people that tell you to your face that you're doing the wrong things you will change," Tati said of her "son" in the viral video. "I tried to be that person to you James, I really tried. I don't think there is any getting through to you and I don't want to be friends with you. I don't want to be associated with you and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed."

Other Youtube stars like Gabriel Zamora weighed in on the feud, and most recently makeup guru Jeffree Star voiced his opinion on social media, dragging James and his little brother. Yes, the tea was spilled — more like dumped — all over the floor. Basically, Jeffree Star called out James Charles in a since-deleted tweet.

Source: Getty Images

The pot was stirred in the vlog-sphere after Jeffree tweeted his opinion on the whole Tati vs. James drama. "There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There's a reason why I haven't seen him since @GlamLifeGuru's birthday in February," Jeffree wrote. "He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true."

The ongoing feud has worked in favor of Tati as the 37-year-old Youtube star has gained more than three million followers since her video “Bye Sister” was posted. James received major backlash after Tati called into question his previous behavior and has lost over two million subscribers, including A-list celebs like Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, and Shawn Mendes.

Source: Twitter

Soon after Jeffree tweeted about the 19-year-old celeb, James’ younger brother Ian Charles tweeted, “Why does everyone act so tough on the internet?” The bold move prompted Jeffree to respond back, “Why is your brother a predator?? Why’d you really move back to NYC? Exactly. Shut the f--k up." While both tweets have been deleted, the social media damage is already done.

Who is James Charles’ brother Ian Charles? The 17-year-old YouTuber put himself in the line of fire when he stuck up for his big bro. Ian rose to fame after he was featured on James’ Youtube channel.

Source: Instagram

Appearing in multiple social videos has propelled him to making his mark as a celebrity influencer, with more than 2 million followers on Instagram.