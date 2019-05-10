Tati Westbrook Officially Cuts Ties With James Charles — "Bye Sister"

Last month, fans of YouTubers and beauty gurus Tati Westbrook and James Charles were blindsided when it was revealed they were feuding.

The drama — which you can read about in detail here — all started when James promoted Sleep Vitamins by SugarBear Hair, a direct competitor of Tati's beauty brand, Halo Beauty.

Fast forward a few weeks, and Tati (age 37) is spilling the tea when it comes to her relationship with James, after being called out by fellow YouTuber Gabriel Zamora, and spoiler alert, it's not looking good for the former BFFs. So, has Tati forgiven James Charles? In a 40-minute video titled "Bye Sister" uploaded to her YouTube channel, Tati revealed that James did not personally reach out to her following Coachella and the Instagram stories that started the feud.

Source: YouTube

"It was more than one thing and it wasn't just specifically about vitamins or Halo, but it was just about being lied to and feeling disrespected," she told the camera. "James Charles... he had nine days after Coachella to talk to me, he knows where I live — it's not far from him — he could've come face to face and chatted with me because he knew that this would hurt me." She continued, "To not even get a phone call, to not even get a text a few days prior... that's pretty typical of James Charles' behavior. From the time that I met him when he was 17... I know that he has a way of just getting what he wants and I always blamed it on his age."

Tati does not want to be friends with James Charles, period. Tati goes on to claim that James, 19, is not the same person she met all two years ago, and she does not want to be associated with him anymore. "Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone. And if you don't have people that tell you to your face that you're doing the wrong things you will change," she explained. "I tried to be that person to you James, I really tried. I don't think there is any getting through to you and I don't want to be friends with you. I don't want to be associated with you and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed."

Tati claimed she is the reason James started his popular YouTube channel. After accusing James of apologizing for "damage control" and to save his image, Tati went on to say that he told her she is the reason he got into makeup and that she has stood by him, even during his scandals.

"It's sad that I will never be able to watch my wedding video without seeing his face or thinking of him and thinking about all the things I hoped our relationship would be," Tati added. "I always envisioned that he would grow up. That at some point we would eventually meet up as friends because he would be an adult. She went on to detail how her husband, also named James, would spend hours looking over contracts for James and helped him monetizing his content, which resulted in him going from $90 a video to $2,500 a video.

Source: Instagram

Tati also accused James of spreading rumors to make her look like the villain. "For you to lie to me and make me the villain, and go around and circulate a story to work on your side saying I'm loving the drama because it's improving sales," Tati said with tears in her eyes. "That's not the case. You're my family, I love you still... this is not about money at all."