YouTube Star Gabriel Zamora Had Something to Say About the Tati vs. James Charles Drama

It’s been the feud heard ‘round Youtube. Popular beauty gurus Tati Westbrook and James Charles both have successful brand, and were even close friends... until now. The two celebs have been going back-and-forth with one another on social media started after James promoted Sleep Vitamins by SugarBear Hair, which happens to be a direct competitor of former friend Tati’s brand, Halo Beauty.

Sadly, a reconciliation between the two does not appear to be likely as the 37-year-old just released a 40-minute video titled “Bye Sister,” calling out her ex-friend. "It was more than one thing and it wasn't just specifically about vitamins or Halo, but it was just about being lied to and feeling disrespected," Tati simply explained.

The two squabbling stars couldn’t help but voice their drama to the public — as any YouTube star seemingly does — and other famous influencers also got involved. Gabriel Zamora decided to give his input on the drama, and Tati wasn’t too happy about what he had to say. So, what did Gabriel Zamora had to say about Tati?

Gabriel made his opinions on the James and Tati situation known on his Instagram story. "In the grand scheme of it all, you have to really like check in with yourself and really think about, ‘Is this really, like, a thing?’ Because if not you’re going to be sitting on the internet crying over vitamins when things are really going on around the world," he told his fans; thus, seemingly throwing shade at Tati for being upset over James posting about her competition.

Though he received a lot of criticism on Twitter for his comments, he recently posted a makeup video on his channel, in which he also discussed some of the drama. Spill the tea, girl! "I’m just confused as to what happened. I’m like, wait what was done? What did this person do? What did James do?” he questioned in the video. He goes on to talk about how some people feel that because Tati previously reviewed James’ palette, it is an issue of loyalty. However, Gabriel seemingly did not see it that way and added, "It’s her job [to review makeup]."

After explaining that he explored the situation more and “dived in,” the popular YouTuber still seemed baffled as to the reason behind Tati’s decision to be mad at James. "She made a deal out of this whole vitamin situation. She went on to cry and heavily imply... she doesn’t seem to think that ‘Hey guys, it’s not about James. Hey guys, me and James are gonna handle this privately.” Safe to say, Gabriel is #TeamJames.

Tati called out Gabriel in her "Bye Sister" video, and claimed she doesn't know the influencer. "I want to say I don't know Gabriel Zamora, we never had any beef, but we are not friends," she explained. "The majority of the time that I have spent with Gabriel Zamora was in James Charles' kitchen, which was not too long ago. Before that I maybe gave him a hug... but we aren't friends, we don't hang out. There's no relationship."

And now there is no relationship between James Charles and his "mom," Tati. "I don't think there is any getting through to you and I don't want to be friends with you," she concluded. "I don't want to be associated with you and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed."