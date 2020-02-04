We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
6-Year-Old Anastasia Radzinskaya Is Now the World's Third-Richest Youtuber, Here's How She Did It

She's only six years old, but she's already earning more than most adults make a year. Russian-American YouTuber Anastasia Radzinskaya is now the biggest children's YouTube star in the world with over 117 million subscribers and 48 billion total views. She's also one of the world's "fastest-growing creators," according to Forbes. But how did the young talent catapult to fame? 

Here's what you need to know about the YouTuber's inspiring journey.

Anastasia Radzinskaya was born with cerebral palsy.

In 2014, when she was born in southern Russia and diagnosed with CP, doctors feared that she would never be able to speak. But thankfully, this was not the case. She made great progress with treatment and, as of now, she can speak multiple languages, including Russian, English, and Spanish.