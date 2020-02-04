6-Year-Old Anastasia Radzinskaya Is Now the World's Third-Richest Youtuber, Here's How She Did It

She's only six years old, but she's already earning more than most adults make a year. Russian-American YouTuber Anastasia Radzinskaya is now the biggest children's YouTube star in the world with over 117 million subscribers and 48 billion total views. She's also one of the world's "fastest-growing creators," according to Forbes. But how did the young talent catapult to fame?

Here's what you need to know about the YouTuber's inspiring journey.