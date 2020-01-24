Apparently, THIS Controversial Vine Star Was Supposed to Appear on 'The Reality House'

In a vlog uploaded by Imari on Jan. 19, the content creator told fans that he was not originally cast on the popular digital competition series. "Honestly, I wasn't supposed to be on the show," he revealed. "Taylor Caniff was supposed to be on the show. He didn't do it for some reason."

While it's unclear why the former Vine star decided not to do the series, Taylor has been known throughout his career as a controversial internet celeb.

In 2014, the 23-year-old was involved in a public feud with fellow YouTuber Tyler Oakley, who called him out for homophobic comments. "I'm not a homophobic in any way if your happy that's all that matters but this kid needs to stop trying to act like he owns the internet," Taylor tweeted in response.