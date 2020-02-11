We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'The Reality House' Crowns Lena Nersasian the Winner of Season 2

The Reality House has wrapped up Season 2. Hosts Kian and JC have at last crowned the winner after a final challenge that saw Manny MUA, Taylor Blake, Dom DeAngelis and Lena the Plug go head to head. In case anyone doesn't know, the YouTube reality show started out with 12 influencers living and competing together in many challenges, with the promise of winning $50,000, which is double the prize money from Season 1.

So who won the grand prize? Lena Nersasian, aka "Lena The Plug," is walking away with the prize money. Well, most of it. Get to know the big winner. Read on to find out more about the YouTube star. 